Another E-Waste Recycling Event Planned

If you have any obsolete electronic or computer equipment taking up space you’ve been wanting to get rid of, there will be a place for you to safely dispose of it.

The City of Salina’s 16th annual E-waste Recycling Event will be held at the Berkley Family Recreational Area, 841 Markley Rd. on Saturday May 4th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This year the City will be joined by the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank to collect donations of non-perishables and personal hygiene goods.

E-waste is consumer electronic equipment that is obsolete and needs to be discarded properly. Computers, televisions, cameras, gaming systems, phones and microwaves are examples of E-waste. Recycling electronic equipment not only preserves resources like aluminum, copper, gold, silver and ferrous metals; it also diverts toxic materials like mercury, lead, and cadmium from the landfill. When electronic equipment is recycled, landfill space is also saved.

The event is open to Saline County residents, businesses, and organizations. Nearly any device with a cord or uses a battery will be accepted. However, there are some exceptions. To see a detailed list of items that will and will not be accepted at the event visit:

www.salina-ks.gov/ewaste.

Most items will be recycled for free, however there will be a fee collected for the following items:

Appliances containing Freon………………………………$10.00

CRT Monitors…………………………………………….…….$5.00

TVs LCD, LED & Plasma……………………………….$20.00 CRT………………………………………………….$30.00 Projection……………………………………………$45.00



Participants should enter the event from Markley Road at the water tower and then proceed to the drop-off location by following the traffic cones and signs. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles while staff members collect the e-waste and Food Bank donations. Once drop-off is complete, participants should exit onto Markley Road at Dean Evans Stadium. Due to popularity of the event expect longer wait times in the morning hours.