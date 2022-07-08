Salina, KS

Another Dragon’s Ascent Game Broken Into

KSAL StaffJuly 8, 2022

A popular video game machine is once again at the center of a theft and damage to property case.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Thursday at 4:20 a.m., a suspect damaged and stole from a Dragon’s Ascent game machine at Flying J, located at 2250 N. Ohio.

The control board to the game had a reported $2,500 in damage, and the suspect allegedly took $850 in cash from the machine.

Forrester said police are working on identifying the suspect through video.

This case comes after another Dragon’s Ascent machine was thefted at The Alley in Salina in early June. There has been no indication that the two cases are connected at this time.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

