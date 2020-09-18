Another COVID-19 Case at a Salina School

Another COVID-19 case has been confirmed at a Salina school.

According to USD 305’s COVID-19 incidents page, a case was confirmed Thursday at Meadowlark Ridge Elementary School.

Earlier in the week on Wednesday a case was confirmed at Lakewood Middle School. A case was confirmed Wednesday at Salina South Middle School, the second case at that school.

Other positive cases include

One positive test at South Middle School September 11, 2020

One positive test at Central High School September 4, 2020

One positive test at Coronado Elementary September 3, 2020

The district is posting any confirmed report of a USD 305 student or staff member with a positive COVID-19 test result.

Once the district learns of a COVID-19 incident they will:

Consult with Saline County Health Department (SCHD)

Contact trace within Salina Public Schools to determine close contacts**

Work with SCHD to ensure affected individuals and others are notified and given directions

Continue enhanced cleaning and disinfecting practices

Follow any additional recommendations from SCHD

They will not include positive test results when there was no exposure at school.

Close contact is defined as anyone who has been closer than 6 feet for longer than 10 cumulative minutes.