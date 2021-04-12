Another ATV Stolen From Bill Burke Park

For the second time in three weeks, an ATV is stolen from a maintenance facility located in a Salina park.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that a green 450 Polaris ATV and a Stihl leaf blower are stolen from a maintenance shed in Bill Burke Park, 1501 E. Crawford St. Both items belong to the City of Salina.

An employee notified authorities on Sunday morning that the the garage door to the shed was open and the property was missing. She says that she ensured that the building was locked up when she left the night prior.

The burglary is believed to have occurred between 9 p.m., Saturday, and 8:40 a.m., Sunday.

Total loss is estimated at $2,400, including damage to the door where entry was made.

Salina Police have been investigating a prior burglary from the same park where another ATV was stolen earlier this month. However, that ATV was later located undamaged in north Salina and returned.