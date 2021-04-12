Salina, KS

Now: 47 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 62 ° | Lo: 35 °

Another ATV Stolen From Bill Burke Park

Jeremy BohnApril 12, 2021

For the second time in three weeks, an ATV is stolen from a maintenance facility located in a Salina park.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that a green 450 Polaris ATV and a Stihl leaf blower are stolen from a maintenance shed in Bill Burke Park, 1501 E. Crawford St. Both items belong to the City of Salina.

An employee notified authorities on Sunday morning that the the garage door to the shed was open and the property was missing. She says that she ensured that the building was locked up when she left the night prior.

The burglary is believed to have occurred between 9 p.m., Saturday, and 8:40 a.m., Sunday.

Total loss is estimated at $2,400, including damage to the door where entry was made.

Salina Police have been investigating a prior burglary from the same park where another ATV was stolen earlier this month. However, that ATV was later located undamaged in north Salina and returned.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Another ATV Stolen From Bill Burke ...

For the second time in three weeks, an ATV is stolen from a maintenance facility located in a Salina...

April 12, 2021 Comments

Salina Man Arrested In Hearse Theft

Top News

April 12, 2021

Online Management Workshops Offered

Kansas News

April 12, 2021

VIDEO: Kansas Wheat Condition Updat...

Farming News

April 12, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Another ATV Stolen From B...
April 12, 2021Comments
Online Management Worksho...
April 12, 2021Comments
Priest’s Remains Co...
April 12, 2021Comments
Man Sought in Hutchinson ...
April 11, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices