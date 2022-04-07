Salina, KS

Another $500,000 Donated to KWU Power of AND Campaign

Todd PittengerApril 7, 2022

Momentum continues at Kansas Wesleyan and its most aggressive fund-raising campaign ever. The schools says there have been an additional half-million doll in gifts toward the Power of AND campaign.

“We are thrilled to share the news of this set of gifts,” said Ken Oliver, vice president of advancement and university operations. “Alumni and friends have come together to push KWU even closer to its $4.5 million goal in support of the Music campaign. We are grateful for the support of every individual on this list.”

Donors in the latest round of announcements include: Trustee Emeritus Randy St. Clair ’66 and wife Mary Ann; KWU Foundation Board President Bob Meyer ’73; fellow Foundation Board member Steve Scofield ’65 and his wife, Jewelda; Larry and Barbara Marshall; Patsy ’94 and Steve Stockham; Garry Rowan ’63 and the Schraeder Family Living Trust. Former KWU Provost (and interim President) A. Wayne Lowen, wife Brigid Jensen-Lowen and numerous anonymous donors have also given to KWU.

The announcement of these gifts gives KWU more than $3.1 million of the $4.5 million goal for the Music campaign.

 

 

