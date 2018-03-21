Annual Purple/White Spring Game Set for April 21

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The 2018 Kansas State Purple/White Spring Game is set for Saturday, April 21, at 1:10 p.m., inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. All tickets are general admission and just $5, and for a ninth-straight year, the game will be broadcast worldwide on K-StateHD.TV using audio from the K-State Sports Network.

The night prior to the game, the Powercat Auction – the department’s largest annual fundraising event that supports the Ahearn Fund – will be held on Friday, April 20, in Bramlage Coliseum. Doors to the arena open at 5:00 p.m., and the silent auction will begin immediately and wrap up at 7:05 p.m. A buffet dinner will be served from 6:15 p.m., until 7:30 p.m., prior to the live auction portion of the event beginning at 7:45 p.m. More than 100 live and silent auction items will be bid on at this year’s event.

For more information on reserving a table sponsorship or to buy tickets, contact the Ahearn Fund Office at 1-888-232-9074 or [email protected]

K-State Cheer will also be hosting their annual kids clinic from 6:00 p.m., until 8:15 p.m., the night before the game in the indoor football practice facility. Registration is $45 and includes a throwback shirt, pleated cheer skirt, instruction from K-State Cheer and coaching staff, free ticket to the game, and a performance on the field during halftime.

The day of the game will include several fan-friendly events. A public beer garden in Cat Town will feature tailgate food for purchase and a country music concert by former K-State punter Nick Walsh. Kids of all ages can enjoy Willie’s Fun Zone in the Brandeberry Indoor Facility, including inflatable games and interactive activities from the Flint Hills Discovery Center. Fans will also be able to use the official K-State Sports app to purchase official upgrades and experiences, including a West Stadium Center buffet package. Fans can also get their photo taken with the 2017 Cactus Bowl trophy and Phil the Bobcat, while they will have their first opportunity to pick up their 2018 K-State Football schedule poster.

Tickets for the spring game can be purchased through the K-State Athletics Ticket office online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets, by phone at 1-800-221-CATS or at the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum. Those who order or renew their season tickets by the early bird deadline of this Friday will receive two free mobile tickets per account to the spring game.

K-State opens spring practices next Wednesday, March 28, and will conduct 14 practices leading up to the spring game. Head coach Bill Snyder will conduct his 27th set of spring practices at K-State in 2018 as he holds a career record of 210-110-1 (.656), one of six coaches in FBS history to reach 200 win and coach at only one school.

Following the program’s eighth-straight bowl berth and sixth eight-win season in the last seven years, season tickets for the 2018 season are on sale now. Season tickets start as low as $199 for the seven-game home slate that features a non-conference matchup against SEC foe Mississippi State (Sept. 8) and Big 12 opponents Texas, Oklahoma State, Kansas and Texas Tech. The priority deadline for season tickets is Friday, April 20.