Annual Grant to Aid Local Food Systems

Todd PittengerOctober 20, 2021

Individuals and businesses in the Saline Count local food sector are encouraged to apply for a $3,000 grant recently established by the Local Food Works Foundation.

According to the organization, aimed at bridging gaps and promoting connectivity in the system, the annual grant applies to new or existing projects. Applications will be accepted now through midnight November 15.

“This annual grant is designed to reduce the risks associated with jump-starting or continuing projects related to local foods,” said Amanda Wagner, foundation board member. “We encourage those currently or with plans to become involved in the Saline County local food system to apply. Potential applicants include local farmers and ranchers, chefs, bakers and butchers, food retailers, farmers’ market  organizers and food entrepreneurs.”

Information on grant requirements and the award process is available online at www.localfoodworksfoundation.org; by e-mail at [email protected], or by phoning Wagner at (785) 577-6908.

The Local Food Works Foundation’s purpose is to both serve and educate by identifying the strengths, weaknesses, and gaps in the local food works system.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

