Salina, KS

Now: 51 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 54 ° | Lo: 37 °

Annual Food Drive Supports Rescue Mission

KSAL StaffNovember 17, 2021

A Salina tradition of helping those in need continues this weekend as the 22nd Annual Dr. Temple Food Drive will be held Friday and Saturday.

Chad Young, Executive Director at the Salina Rescue Mission tells KSAL News that as winter approaches, food donations will help fill the shelves and keep hope alive for men who need a hand while staying at the Salina Rescue Mission.

 

The food drive is Friday, November 19 from 2pm to 7pm and Saturday, November 20 from 10am to 3pm at all three Salina Dillons Stores.

Some of the top needs include turkey, ham, hamburger, canned goods, dry goods and some personal hygiene care items.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Wichita State WBB Signs Junior Coll...

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita State women's basketball head coach Keitha Adams announced the signing of j...

November 17, 2021 Comments

Annual Food Drive Supports Rescue M...

Kansas News

November 17, 2021

K-State’s Vaughn Named Semifinali...

Sports News

November 17, 2021

Scheme to Sidetrack and Steal

Kansas News

November 17, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Annual Food Drive Support...
November 17, 2021Comments
Scheme to Sidetrack and S...
November 17, 2021Comments
Special Session Starts Ne...
November 17, 2021Comments
Thanksgiving Safe Arrival...
November 16, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices