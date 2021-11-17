Annual Food Drive Supports Rescue Mission

A Salina tradition of helping those in need continues this weekend as the 22nd Annual Dr. Temple Food Drive will be held Friday and Saturday.

Chad Young, Executive Director at the Salina Rescue Mission tells KSAL News that as winter approaches, food donations will help fill the shelves and keep hope alive for men who need a hand while staying at the Salina Rescue Mission.

The food drive is Friday, November 19 from 2pm to 7pm and Saturday, November 20 from 10am to 3pm at all three Salina Dillons Stores.

Some of the top needs include turkey, ham, hamburger, canned goods, dry goods and some personal hygiene care items.