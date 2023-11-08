Annual DVACK “Festival of Trees” Approaching

The Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK), a local organization dedicated to addressing domestic violence and sexual assault, is set to host its “Festival of Trees” event. The event is Friday, November 17th, at the Homewood Suites by Hilton hotel Salina Downtown.

According to DVACK, the longstanding tradition leading up to the Thanksgiving weekend brings together the community to participate in one of Salina’s unique holiday gatherings.

“Each year, we endeavor to surpass expectations, and we are confident that this year’s festivities will outshine the last,” remarked Andrea Quill, the Chief Executive Officer of DVACK.

The Festival of Trees highlights a collection of exquisitely adorned themed trees and wreaths, generously contributed by local businesses and dedicated residents.

Additionally, an array of exclusive items, including a one-of-a-kind handcrafted quilt, fine jewelry, unique home decor, and holiday treasures, will be presented for auction.

The evening’s atmosphere will resonate with the harmonious melodies of Christmas music, complemented by an elegant plated dinner and dessert, along with live and silent auctions.

For 43 years, DVACK has remained steadfast in its mission to mitigate the prevalence of domestic violence and sexual assault by delivering life-saving services to victims and their families. It further advances awareness through educational initiatives, training, and constructive dialogue. DVACK’s impact is felt throughout the community, encompassing Saline, Dickinson, Ellsworth, Mitchell, Cloud, Ottawa, Jewell, Lincoln, Republic, and Washington counties. All services provided by DVACK are confidential and rendered free of charge. These services include a 24-hour hotline, emotional support, crisis counseling, emergency transportation, secure shelter, advocacy, support groups for domestic violence, sexual assault, and survivors with disabilities, referrals, assistance with protection orders and stalking orders, adolescent services (ages 16 and above) with a focus on teen dating violence, elder abuse awareness and prevention, and economic advocacy services. DVACK also conducts educational presentations for schools, churches, law enforcement, civic groups, professionals, and other public and private organizations.

Andrea Quill stated, “This community’s extraordinary generosity and unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of its residents have allowed us to provide vital assistance to numerous victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. In 2022, our agency reached out to a total of 8,000 individuals within our community.”

“Every item offered at the Festival of Trees has been generously donated by the community, reaffirming their dedication to assisting all victims of domestic and sexual violence,” she added, noting the remarkable and unceasing outpouring of community support.

A dedicated coalition of community volunteers, agency personnel, and board members work tirelessly throughout the year to ensure that this event is embraced by an ever-expanding audience, accompanied by heightened philanthropic support.

With limited seating available, those wanting to participate are urged to secure tickets promptly, allowing you to partake in Santa’s Workshop as never seen before.

The proceeds from the auctions will be channeled to assist victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in North Central Kansas.

WHEN: Friday, November 17, 2023

6:00-8:00 PM: Cocktail Reception and Silent Auction

7:00 PM: Dinner

8:00 PM: Live Auction

WHERE: Homewood Suites by Hilton Salina Downtown