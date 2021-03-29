Salina, KS

Anniversary of First Local COVID Case

Todd PittengerMarch 29, 2021

There are 10 new COVID cases in Saline Count and no new deaths

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 6,061 total cases with 88 currently active.

The total number of community members who have lost their lives to this deadly virus is 108.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have one patient who requires hospitalization for COVID-19.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment Coronavirus Website, there have been 301,862 cases and 4,902 deaths statewide.

Monday marks the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case reported in Saline County. Thankfully, the number of new cases and hospitalizations have fallen dramatically since their peak just a few short months ago. Vaccines are becoming more and more available. The public health order has been allowed to expire, while the mask mandate continues to offer a line of defense as officials hope to be near the end of this pandemic.

According to the Saline County Health Department, is important to stay vigilant and continue to practice the safety measures that have helped flatten the curve of this outbreak. County health officials continue to keep a close watch on the COVID variants that have begun to appear closer and closer to home. They appreciate everyone who has done their part to keep our community healthy.

 

