Ann Wilson Coming to Salina

A hall of famer who has one of the most distinguishable voices in rock and roll is coming to Salina. Ann Wilson is coming to the Stiefel Theatre this summer.

Ann Wilson is known the world over as a founder and the lead singer-songwriter of the barrier-breaking band Heart. She is widely praised among the greatest singers in the history of rock. Her powerful voice has been sending chills down her audience’s collective spine for over five decades, earning record sales of more than 35 million, an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award.

Songs like “Barracuda,” “Crazy On You,” “Magic Man”, “What About Love”, and “These Dreams” are among the many songs she’s written that now reside in the pantheon of rock’s greatest hits.

Ann Wilson will perform at the Steifel Theatre on Friday, July 21st. Ticket go on sale this Friday.

Photo via annwilson.com