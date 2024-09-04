Aniya Thomas Returns to Kansas as Graduate Assistant

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head coach Brandon Schneider has announced that Aniya Thomas has returned to the Kansas Women’s Basketball program, where she will serve as a graduate assistant during the upcoming 2024-25 season.

“Aniya was a great representative of Kansas Women’s Basketball during her playing career, and I have no doubt that she’ll be an asset to the program in this new capacity,” Schneider said. “I’m excited to have a former player join our staff and to see her start a career in the profession I love so much.”

Thomas played at Kansas for four seasons, appearing in 114 games from 2019-22, and was a three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection. She scored 979 points while at KU, averaging 8.6 points per game over her career, including a team-high 12.6 points per game during the 2019-20 season. Thomas also led the Jayhawks in steals during both her junior and senior seasons.

Following her time at Kansas, Thomas played a graduate fifth season at Missouri State. She led the Lady Bears in scoring at 14.9 points per game and earned Second Team All-Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) honors in addition to claiming a spot on the MVC All-Defensive Team and All-Newcomer Team. She was a two-time MVC Newcomer of the Week and received honor roll honors in both semesters at MSU.

“I am excited to be back at KU with the opportunity to learn from Coach Brandon and the staff,” Thomas said. “Being a former player for this program, I believe in the culture and want to have an impact on its future.”

Thomas extended her playing career with two seasons of professional basketball. She played for Hamar-Þór in Iceland, averaging 22.6 points over 21 games in 2023-24, before moving on to Club Santos Del Potosí in Mexico in the summer of 2024, where she scored 15.0 points per game while appearing in 23 contests.

From Duncanville, Texas, Thomas graduated from the University of Kansas in May 2022 with a degree in Communications and a minor in Sports Management. She later received a master’s certificate in Professional Studies from Missouri State.

