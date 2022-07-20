Animals Removed from Hoarding Situation

Dozens of animals are removed from a hoarding situation in Mulvane.

Sedgwick County Animal Control officials say nearly 100 cats, an unknown number of dogs and a pig were removed from a property in Mulvane on July 14th. Officials say the animals are being treated for a variety of illnesses.

Donations for the rescued animals can be dropped off at Beauty and Beasts at 136 South Pattie in Wichita on Thursdays from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and Sundays from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.