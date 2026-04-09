Animal Shelter Leaders to Face Charges

Two of the leaders of the Salina Animal Shelter are facing criminal charges.

Friday’s court docket indicates Animal Services Manager Monique Hawley and Operations Superintendent Andrea Murphy are both scheduled to appear in Saline County District Court Friday morning to face charges.

Both have been under scrutiny regarding shelter management and euthanasia practices.

A failed inspection at the shelter earlier this year found among other issues:

Animals were given medication without authorization by a veterinarian

Employees who had not been trained or certified in euthanasia were carrying them out

Multiple animals were euthanized by a heart-stick lethal injection into the animal’s heart

One cat euthanized via heart stick was never sedated

The shelter has since passed a re-inspection, and officials at a recent Salina City Commission Study Session said the shelter has learned from its past mistakes, and has taken steps to correct them and to make sure they don’t happen again. City Attorney Patrick Hoffman said the shelter “met the minimal legal standard, but they need to do better than that”.

KSAL News has reached out to the Saline County Attorney’s Office for more specific details on the charges Hawley and Murphy are facing.