Animal Sciences Leadership Academy Planned

Kansas State University is now taking applications for a four-day leadership academy for high school students that have an interest in the livestock industry and related careers.

The Kansas State University Animal Sciences Leadership Academy is an intensive four-day educational experience designed to enhance the leadership skills and animal science knowledge of students in grades 9-12.

This is the 15th year of the academy, hosted by K-State’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry in Manhattan and set for June 5-8. Applications are due April 15, and can be found at asi.ksu.edu/KASLA.

Mike Day, head of K-State’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry, said the academy’s goal is to develop young leaders within the livestock industry and prepare them for a successful future in the field.

“Each year, (K-State’s animal sciences department) looks forward to hosting the selected group of youth for the KASLA program,” Day said. “This program is a great opportunity for future agriculture leaders to visit campus to get an inside look at the opportunities our department and the agriculture industry provides. This program helps build the future of the livestock industry and we appreciate all the industry stakeholders and companies that contribute to the program to make it a success.”

The academy is sponsored by the Livestock and Meat Industry Council, Inc.

The program’s itinerary features interactive workshops, tours and faculty mentor time with animal science professors. Industry leaders will also join the participants frequently to share their knowledge and expertise.

Throughout the week, participants will work in teams to evaluate current events within the animal science industry and educate others. This experience will culminate with team presentations and a closing reception on the final morning.

Organizers say only 20 students will be accepted for the 2024 session to ensure individualized attention from counselors, professors, and industry leaders. Participants will stay on campus in university housing with program staff for the duration of the event.

Transportation to and from the event is the responsibility of the participant, along with a $50 fee to reserve his or her space. The fee is only due upon acceptance and not at the time of application. LMIC generously provides all other sponsorships.

_ _ _

For more information, contact academy director Sharon Breiner at [email protected] or 785-532-6533.