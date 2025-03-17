Animal Sciences Leadership Academy Planned

Kansas State University is now taking applications for a four-day leadership academy for high school students that have an interest in the livestock industry and related careers.

The Kansas State University Animal Sciences Leadership Academy is an intensive four-day educational experience designed to enhance the leadership skills and animal science knowledge of students in grades 9-12.

This is the 16th year of the academy, hosted by K-State’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry in Manhattan and set for June 11-14. Applications are due April 15, and can be found at asi.ksu.edu/KASLA.

Mike Day, head of K-State’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry, said the academy’s goal is to develop young leaders within the livestock industry and prepare them for a successful future in the field.

“If you’re a high school student interested in animal science, the K-State Animal Sciences and Industry Leadership Academy program is a valuable opportunity to explore the diverse careers within the industry,” Day said.

He added that participants will have numerous opportunities to interact with industry leaders, faculty, and peers; and get an up-close look at the department’s new facilities currently under construction.

“We appreciate the industry stakeholders who make this program possible, supporting the development of the next generation of agriculture leaders,” Day said.

The academy is sponsored by the Livestock and Meat Industry Council, Inc.

The program’s itinerary features interactive workshops, tours and faculty mentor time with animal science professors. Industry leaders will also join the participants frequently to share their knowledge and expertise.

Throughout the week, participants will work in teams to evaluate current events within the animal science industry and educate others. This experience will culminate with team presentations and a closing reception on the final morning.

Josie Kueser, a 2024 KASLA participant, said she “would absolutely recommend KASLA to anyone interested in being a leader in the agriculture industry, especially animal science.”

“It was an amazing experience that opened my eyes to a variety of businesses and industry fields I would have otherwise not known about. One of my biggest takeaways from KASLA was the endless career opportunities for leaders in animal science.”

Organizers say only 20 students will be accepted for the 2025 session to ensure individualized attention from counselors, professors, and industry leaders. Participants will stay on campus in university housing with program staff for the duration of the event.

Transportation to and from the event is the responsibility of the participant, along with a $50 fee to reserve his or her space. The fee is only due upon acceptance and not at the time of application. LMIC generously provides all other sponsorships.

For more information, contact academy director Sharon Breiner at [email protected] or 785-532-6533.