Animal Sciences Academy Applications Open

Kansas State University’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry is opening its doors this summer to high school students who have an interest in becoming leaders in the livestock industry and related careers.

Department officials have announced that applications are now open for the Kansas State University Animal Science Leadership Academy, known as KASLA, set for June 21-24 in Manhattan.

According to K-State, the academy is an intensive four-day educational experience designed to enhance the leadership skills and animal science knowledge of students in grades 9-12. The program is co-sponsored by the Livestock and Meat Industry Council, Inc.

Officials said only 20 students will be accepted for the 2023 session to ensure individualized attention from counselors, professors and industry leaders.

“This program is a great opportunity for future agriculture leaders to visit campus to get an inside look at the opportunities our department and the agriculture industry provides,” said Mike Day, head of the Department of Animal Sciences and Industry. “This program helps build the future of the livestock industry and we appreciate all the industry stakeholders and companies that contribute to the program to make it a success.”

This is the 14th year of the academy. Applications are due April 15 and can be found at asi.ksu.edu/kasla. A $50 fee is due upon acceptance; additional costs are covered by the Livestock and Meat Industry Council.

The program’s itinerary features interactive workshops, tours and faculty mentor time with K-State professors. Industry leaders will also share their knowledge and expertise. Throughout the week, participants will work in teams to evaluate current events in the animal science industry, culminating in team presentations.

More information is available by sending email to academy director Sharon Breiner, [email protected], or by calling 785-532-6533.

