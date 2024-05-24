Animal Health Workshops Planned

The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Animal Health will host regional meetings across the state this summer to discuss critical topics related to the livestock industry in Kansas. The agency encourages livestock owners, veterinarians, and county officials to attend to learn more about how animal disease response plans may affect them.

Each workshop will include two sessions. The afternoon session (1:00–4:00 p.m.) is intended for emergency management professionals and county officials; discussion topics will include the role of the county in a disease response, livestock truck rollover, disposal and sheltering. The evening session (6:00–8:00 p.m.) will be for veterinarians and livestock producers; discussion topics will include animal disease traceability, secure food supply planning and disease response plans. A networking dinner will be held between sessions, which is open to all attendees.

Locations for the workshops are:

May 30: Manhattan — Agronomy Education Center, Kansas State University

June 11: El Dorado — Butler County Community (4-H) Building

June 12: Fort Scott — Cleaver/Boileau/Burris Agriculture Hall at Fort Scott

Community College

June 18: Hutchinson — Kansas State Fairgrounds

June 26: Scott City — Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center

June 27: Dodge City — Ford County 4-H Building

July 10: Colby — City Limits Convention Center

July 11: Hays — Ellis County Emergency Management Office

The workshops are free, including the networking dinner, but registration is required. Go to agriculture.ks.gov/AnimalHealthOutreach or call 785-564-6608 to register for either of the two sessions.