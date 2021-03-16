Salina, KS

Angulo named KCAC Softball Pitcher of the Week

KWU Athletics ReleaseMarch 16, 2021

Kansas Wesleyan’s Carmen Angulo (JR/Long Beach, Calif.) has been selected as the KCAC Softball Pitcher of the Week for her efforts for the Coyotes in games last week. Angulo was selected for her performance from March 8-14 by a vote of conference sports information directors.

Angulo had a strong week in the circle for the Coyotes. In three appearances, one of them a relief appearance against Morningside, she went 2-1 with a 2.50 ERA in 14 innings. She tossed two complete games against Dickinson State and Saint Mary (Neb.) and had a total of 14 strikeouts on the week against just three walks.

Kansas Wesleyan is 7-7 overall and hosts Concordia (Neb.) on Thursday at 2 p.m. in the first games on the newly renovated artificial surface fields at Salina South High School. KWU then hosts Friends on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the conference opener at South High.

