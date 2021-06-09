Angels Blast Bubic

His homer also sparked the offense, as Max Stassi, Justin Upton, José Iglesias and Taylor Ward each went deep. Stassi smacked his third homer over his last four games with a two-run shot in the third, while Iglesias and Upton both left the yard in the fourth. It was Iglesias’ fifth of the year and Upton’s 14th, including his fifth in 13 games as the leadoff hitter. Ward capped the power display with a two-run moonshot off Josh Staumont in the eighth.