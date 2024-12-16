Angel Tree Gifts Need Returned

All of the angels on this year’s Salina Salvation Army’s Angel Tree, 342 of them, have been adopted. Now, volunteers are still awaiting for some to still be returned.

Each angel represents an area child 12-years-old or younger who without a little help, might not otherwise have much of a Christmas. The angel has on it information including shoe and clothing sizes to help in purchasing individual gifts for each child.

Once gifts are purchased they need to be returned to the Angel Tree, unwrapped with the angel. A portion of the angels still have not yet been returned.