Angel Tree Gifts Need Returned

All of the angels on this year’s Salina Salvation Army’s Angel Tree, 297 of them, have been adopted. Now, volunteers are still awaiting for some to still be returned.

The agency is urgently calling on the community to return 129 Angel Tree gifts that have already been taken from local trees but have not yet been delivered.

These angel tags have been claimed, but the gifts are still missing. Without them, children and families may not receive their Christmas presents in time.

They are asking all donors who took an Angel Tree tag to return the gifts immediately, Monday or Tuesday, so they can be processed and distributed.

Drop-off locations:

The Salina local Walmart or Sam’s Club

The Salvation Army Salina Corps Community Center

1137 N. Santa Fe, Salina, KS

“All of these angels were already taken because someone cared,” said Major Patricia Salas, Corps Officer in Salina. “Now we urgently need those gifts brought back so no child is left without Christmas.”

Immediate Call to Action

If you have an Angel Tree gift at home, please bring it back now. Gifts should be dropped off today, so the team can prepare them for families.