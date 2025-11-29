Angel Tree Effort Underway

The Salina Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Project is underway. They are seeking help for hundreds of area children in need.

The organization tells KSAL News this year there are 297 angels on the tree this year.

Each angel represents an area child 12-years-old or younger who without a little help, might not otherwise have much of a Christmas. The angel has on it information including shoe and clothing sizes to help in purchasing individual gifts for each child.

Those wishing to help may select an Angel from the tree and purchase new clothing or gift card for a child in need.

The Salvation Army Angel Trees are placed at Walmart and Sams Club for this Christmas Season.

Gifts may be returned, unwrapped with the Angel, to the provided bins at each location or to The Salvation Army 1137 N. Santa Fe before December 8th.