Angel Tree Effort Begins

Todd PittengerNovember 29, 2021

The Salina Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Project is set to begin. They are seeking help for hundreds of area children in need.

The organization tells KSAL News this year there are almost 400 angels on the tree. Each angel represents an area child 12-years-old or younger who without a little help, might not otherwise have much of a Christmas. The angel has on it information including shoe and clothing sizes to help in purchasing individual gifts for each child.

The Salvation Army Angel Trees will be placed at Walmart and Sams Club for this Christmas Season.

Those wishing to help,  may select an Angel from the tree and purchase new clothing or gift card for a child in need.  Gifts may be returned to the provided bins at each location or to The Salvation Army 1137 N. Santa Fe.

Angels are available beginning this week.

 

 

