Andrews Named South Middle School Assistant Principal

Todd PittengerFebruary 13, 2018

Geoff Andrews has been named Assistant Principal at South Middle School.

According to the Salina USD 305 School District, Andrews has been a public educator for over 12 years, most recently serving as the Lead Teacher at Coronado Elementary School. He has also served as a social studies teacher and athletics coach, coaching the Salina Central High School Girl’s Basketball Team.

Andrews earned his bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Kansas State University, and a master’s degree in educational administration from Emporia State University.

Andrews will begin his new position effective July 1st. He will replace South Middle School Assistant Principal Deb Strong who is retiring in June 2018.

