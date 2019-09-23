Salina, KS

Andrew Parchment named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

KU Athletics ReleaseSeptember 23, 2019

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas junior wide receiver Andrew Parchment was named the Big 12 Conference’s Newcomer of the Week for his performance against West Virginia. Parchment, who led the KU offense with 132 yards on five receptions, including two touchdowns, was the first Jayhawk to be recognized by the league office during the 2019 season.

A Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native, Parchment recorded 100 or more receiving yards for the second-straight game with his 132-yard outing against the Mountaineers. He now has three 100-yard receiving games through the first four contests of the year.

Included in his 132-yard performance was a career-long reception of 75 yards, a scoring pass from quarterback Carter Stanley.

On the season, Parchment leads KU with 24 catches for 367 yards and four touchdowns. He ranks fourth in the Big 12 in both receiving yards per game (91.8) and receptions per game (6.0).

Parchment is KU’s first player to pick up Big 12 Conference honors since now-sophomore running back Pooka Williams Jr., was named Newcomer of the Week vs. Oklahoma (Nov. 17) in 2018.

