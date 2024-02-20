Andover takes a pair from Central Tuesday night

GIRLS: ANDOVER 61 SALINA CENTRAL 39

It was a tough night for the Salina Central Mustangs as they fell to the Andover Trojans 61-39 in the penultimate game of the regular season on the road on Tuesday night.

Despite the final margin it was a tight game early between the Mustangs and the Trojans. After trailing by eight after the first quarter Salina Central battled back and trailed by just two points, 25-23, at the halftime break.

The Trojans would secure firm control of the contest the rest of the way as they stymied Salina Central defensively and found a renewed rhythm offensively. Andover ended up out-scoring the Mustangs 36-16 in the second half en route to the 22 point win.

On the night the Mustangs were led offensively by Tyler Vidricksen with nine points. Saniya Triplett and Callan Hall chipped in seven points apiece as well in the contest.

With the loss Salina Central falls to 9-10 on the season and 7-5 in AVCTL-II play. The Trojans move to 19-0 overall and 11-0 in AVCTL-II play with the victory.

The Mustangs will now head down to Haysville for their final game of the regular season as they take on the Campus Colts on Friday night.

Scoring Breakdown

Salina Central (9-10) 6 – 17 – 9 – 7 / 39

Andover (19-0) 14 – 11 – 16 – 20 / 61

Individual Scoring

Tyler Vidricksen – 9

Callan Hall – 7

Saniya Triplett – 7

Azbey Peckham – 5

Elle Denning – 5

Grace Ostmeyer – 4

Charlize Waltman – 2

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME:

Tyler Vidricksen

H&R BLOCK OF THE GAME:

Saniya Triplett

BOYS: ANDOVER 76 SALINA CENTRAL 43

The Salina Central Mustangs dropped a tough matchup as they fell to the Andover Trojans 76-43 on Tuesday night on the road.

The Trojans took control early thanks to a very hot night shooting from outside the arc. After missing their first two shots Andover made their final eight of the first quarter to hold a 23-5 lead after one.

That theme continued as Andover led 39-14 at halftime thanks in large part to shooting 10/15 from three point range. The Mustangs found some traction offensively in the second half, but they also could not contain Andover’s hot shooting as the Trojan lead continued to grow.

In the end Andover made 15 three pointers on the night en route to their 33-point victory.

Salina Central was led offensively with 14 points by Thomas McClendon, 11 of which came in the second half. Brody Farthing chipped in 12 points off the bench as well.

The Mustangs fall to 6-13 on the season and 3-9 in AVCTL-II with the loss. The win moves Andover to 15-4, 9-2 in AVCTL-II play.

Salina Central will now hope to rebound as they head down to Haysville to take on the Campus Colts in the regular season finale on Friday night.

Scoring Breakdown

Salina Central (6-13) 5 – 9 – 17 – 12 / 43

Andover (15-4) 23 – 16 – 19 – 18 / 76

Individual Scoring

Thomas McClendon – 14

Brody Farthing – 12

Dez Gibson – 7

Tate Gary – 3

Sam Payne – 2

Kaden Snyder – 2

Christian Carter – 2

Kamryn Jones – 1

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME:

Thomas McClendon

H&R BLOCK OF THE GAME:

Kamryn Jones