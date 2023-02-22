Andover Sweeps Salina Central

GIRLS: Andover 48, Salina Central 42

Salina Central returned home on Tuesday seeking to bounce back from Friday’s loss to Valley Center. A tough task awaited them though, meeting up again with the #2 team in Class 5A, the andover Trojans.

The Mustangs came to play early, making the Trojans work for every bit of offense, but a slow offensive stretch of their own would lead to a second-straight loss.

Andover was led by Alana Shetlar’s 15 points, helping to fill the void left by the injured Brooke Walker, who leads the Trojans in scoring average.

Salina Central would attempt to mount the comeback in the fourth quarter, but would run out of time, falling in a tight affair 48-42.

Central falls to now just 9-10 on the season and will wrap up the regular season on Friday against a struggling Haysville-Campus team.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Tyler Vidricksen

H & R Block of the Game: Azbey Peckham

BOX SCORE

Andover – 11 – 14 – 12 – 11 / 48

Salina Central – 11 – 7 – 8 – 16 / 42

BOYS: Andover 67, Salina Central 46

Andover and Salina Central met for the third time this season on Tuesday night, with the third outing rendering a similar result, as Andover would run away from Central in the end for a comfortable victory.

The Mustangs would trail by just two at the end of the first quarter, thanks to a strong start offensively, but as the game wore on the offense withered away.

Andover, ranked as high as #4 in Class 5A, began to pull away in the second half as the Central offense was incapable of keeping up with the Trojans’ high-powered attack.

The Trojans would go on to win 67-46, sending Central to now just 5-14 on the season as they approach Senior Night on Friday,

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Kaden Snyder

H & R Block of the Game: Dylan Drane