Andover sweeps Salina Central Tuesday

GIRLS: 5A #6 Andover 58, 5A #10 Salina Central 45

Andover and Salina Central renewed their AVCTL rivalry on Tuesday night. Salina Central defeated the Trojans three times a season ago, but on Tuesday, the Trojans would get the better of the Mustangs.

Andover Junior Brooke Walker torched the nets, scoring a game-high 30 points in the contest. Salina Central was led by Tyler Vidricksen with 15, Azbey Peckham with 14, and Brynn O’Hara with 10 points on the night.

The win improved Andover’s record to 7-1, while Salina Central fell to 5-3.

BOYS: 5A #9 Andover 70, Salina Central 30

Andover has long been a powerhouse in 5A basketball in Kansas, and on Tuesday they showed exactly why.

They jumped out to an impressive 23-3 lead over the Mustangs in the first quarter, and ran away with it after that. Andover defeated Central by a final tally of 70-30, behind a stellar effort from Blake Rucker with 21 points, and B.J. Redic with 17. Indiana State-commit Eli Shetlar added 12.

Salina Central saw no double-figure scorers, but Kenyon McMillan and Kayden Snyder each scored 7.

The Trojans improved to 6-2, as Central fell to 3-5.

Both Mustang squads will be back on the road at Valley Center on Friday.

