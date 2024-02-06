Andover Central takes two from the Mustangs

GIRLS: ANDOVER CENTRAL 41 SALINA CENTRAL 40

A late comeback fell just short as Salina Central dropped a tough matchup to the Andover Central Jaguars 41-40 on Tuesday night on the road.

It was a tight battle early and often as the two teams were separated by a single point at our halftime break with Andover Central holding a narrow 19-18 lead.

The Jaguars seized control with an impressive third quarter performance that saw them take a 36-28 lead into the final period.

The Mustangs, led by an amazing team defensive effort, battled all the way back and were able to tie the game at 40-40 with 29 seconds left. Andover Central would take the lead 41-40 at the free throw line with 8 seconds left and the Mustangs could not get off a good look at the buzzer.

In the game the Mustangs were led offensively by Tyler Vidricksen with a team-high 13 points. Charlize Waltman also added eight points off the bench while Azbey Peckham chipped in six points on the night, all coming in the fourth quarter including two game-tying free throws.

With the loss Salina Central falls to 6-9 on the season and are now 4-4 in AVCTL-II play. Andover Central improves to 7-8 overall and 5-3 in AVCTL-II.

The Mustangs will head back home for their next matchup as they welcome Goddard-Eisenhower to town on Friday night.

Score Breakdown

Salina Central (6-9) 7 – 11 – 10 – 12 / 40

Andover Central (7-8) 11 – 8 – 17 – 5 / 41

Individual Scoring

Tyler Vidricksen – 13

Charlize Waltman – 8

Azbey Peckham – 6

Saniya Triplett – 6

Callan Hall – 4

Elle Denning – 2

Kendyl Gary – 1

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME:

Tyler Vidricksen

H&R BLOCK OF THE GAME:

Saniya Triplett

BOYS: ANDOVER CENTRAL 52 SALINA CENTRAL 43

The Salina Central Mustangs’ comeback attempt fell short as they lost to the Andover Central Jaguars 52-43 on Tuesday night in Andover.

The Jaguars hopped out to a large lead immediately as they led 32-19 at our halftime break, but the Mustangs were not going to go away quietly.

Salina Central cut the lead down to eight points at 39-31 heading into the fourth quarter and they narrowed the lead down all the way to just four points halfway through the final frame.

That is when the comeback ran out of steam and Andover Central slowly began to pull away as they made their way to a nine point victory.

The Mustangs were led offensively on the night by Dez Gibson who scored a team-high 13 points. Thomas McClendon joined him in double digits with 10 points on the night.

Salina Central falls to 6-9 overall and 3-5 in AVCTL-II play with the loss. With the win Andover Central moves to 9-6 on the season and are now 7-1 in AVCTL-II.

The Mustangs will now try and regroup as they welcome Goddard-Eisenhower to town for a home matchup coming up on Friday night.

Scoring Breakdown

Salina Central (6-9) 10 – 9 – 12 – 12 / 43

Andover Central (9-6) 18 – 14 – 7 – 13 / 52

Individual Scoring

Dez Gibson – 13

Thomas McClendon – 10

Kaden Snyder – 9

Brody Farthing – 6

Kamryn Jones – 4

Mason Nemechek – 1

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME:

Dez Gibson

H&R BLOCK OF THE GAME:

Kamryn Jones