Andover Central sweeps Mustangs in December finale

The Andover Central Jaguars swept the Salina Central Mustangs on Tuesday night, sending both Mustang basketball teams into Winter Break with a tough loss.

GIRLS – Andover Central 48, Salina Centrak 30

Salina Central took an early 8-1 lead over the Jaguars, thanks to a hot shooting start from Tyler Vidricksen, but one Andover Central bucket seemed to change all the momentum, sparking a massive ACHS run.

The Jaguars closed the first half on a 26-5 run, taking a 14 point lead to the locker room.

That advantage would be tough for the Mustangs to overcome in the second half, handing Salina Central just their second loss of the young season. They head into Winter Break at 4-2 overall.

The Mustangs were lead in scoring by 14 points from Vidricksen, but no other SC players would reach double-figures.

Andover Central saw 15 points from Maddi Amekporfor-Sadler and 11 from Haven Deckinger.

H&R Block of the Game: Maylin Owen

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Tyler Vidricksen

SC – 8 – 5 – 10 – 7 / 30

AC – 9 – 18 – 11 – 10 / 48

BOYS – Andover Central 70, Salina Central 32

Andover Central entered Tuesday night’s matchup as the #8 ranked team in class 5A according to the latest KBCA polls.

They looked every part that ranking and then some, against a somewhat timid Mustang crew.

Andover Central leading scorer Kobe Smith tallied 23 points, as the Jaguars pulled away early, leading 35-17 at halftime.

Sophomore Jayden Brown scored 15 points and Brian Perry added 10 for the Jaguars as well.

Dylan Puckett was the lone double-figure scorer for Salina Central, reaching 12 points on the night with four three-pointers. Kenyon McMillan added 8 points as well.

Salina Central heads into break at 3-3 overall.

H&R Block of the Game: Kaden Snyder

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Dylan Puckett

SC – 6 – 11 – 8 – 7 / 32

AC – 16 – 19 – 22 – 13 / 70