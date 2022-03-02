Andale Ends Cowgirl’s Season

Andale 45 Abilene Cowgirls 22

Garden Plain – The Abilene Cowgirls season came to an end Tuesday night in the opening round of Sub-State against State Power Andale. The game was moved because of a water line break at Andale High School. The Lady Indians entered the game as the #2 Seed in the 4A West bracket and ranked #5 in the Coach’s Poll. Andale improved to 17-4 with the victory and will play Augusta Friday night for the right to go to State. #10 Augusta defeated #7 Winfield 52-37. Andale defeated Augutst 60-29, in Andale on January 18.

Tuesday night, Andale never trailed in the game in what was the first meeting between the two schools in at least 20 years. The Lady Indians led 15-6 at the 1st quarter and 25-13 at halftime. Andale put the game away with an 11-0 run that bridged the 3rd and 4th quarters. Abilene Senior, Jenna Hayes scored 5 straight points to pull the Cowgirls within 28-18 with 5:25 to play in the 3rd quarter. The Lady Indians would respond with 6 straight points to end the 3rd to take a 34-18 advantage into the 4th quarter. They went on to score the first 5 points of the 4th to open up a 21-point lead at 39-18. Their largest lead came on the final score of the game.

Andale was led in scoring by 5’4” Senior, Kelli Wegerer, she finished with a game-high 17 points. She connected on 5 three-pointers in the game. The Lady Indians with one more victory will make it to State for a 7th time in the last 9 seasons. Last year, they finished 3rd in Class 4A.

Abilene ended the season at 3-18. It was the final game for 3 Seniors: Jenna Hayes, Joy Clemence, Alice Bathurst and Grace Randles. They were the Nex-Tech Wireless Players of the Game for their contributions to the Cowgirl program.

The Abilene Cowboys will open Sub-State competition Wednesday at 6 PM against Augusta at Abilene High School.