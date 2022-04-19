Salina, KS

Now: 50 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 65 ° | Lo: 37 °

An Original Grande Fiesta

Todd PittengerApril 19, 2022

Though it’s been open for about a month, officials Tuesday morning gathered to official celebrate the opening, and early success of a restaurant at the busiest intersection in Salina. A premium ribbon cutting event was held at The Original Grande at the corner of Crawford and Ohio Streets in Salina.

Salina Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Eric Brown said the excitement surrounding the opening of this prototype  restaurant was nearly unprecedented.

The Original Grande is owned and operated by JRI Hospitality. JRI President and CEO Jason Ingermanson said he is excited about how the new restaurant has been received by the community. The Original Grande is the hub for similar restaurants in Goodland, Scott City, and Abilene. He said they continue to tweak things at the Salina restaurant as they prepare for growth.

 

Ingermanson said every time they open a restaurant they partner with a community organization.  The Original Grande in Salina has selected Child Advocacy and Parenting Services, or CAPS, to support. A portion of the first 30 days sales of burritos and sanchos, over $2,400, will be donated to CAPS.

 

The Original Grande’s mission is to satisfy people’s cravings for Southwestern food through incredible ingredients and awesome customer service. They say they are not just another taco joint, but a getaway to the Southwest.

 

Salina Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Eric Brown (right) speaks as JRI Hospitality President and CEO Jason Ingermanson looks on.

 

The Original Grande is the hub for similar restaurants in Goodland, Scott City, and Abilene.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Half-Staff Flags For Former KSU Pre...

Flags are being flown at half-staff in honor of former Kansas State University President Jon Wefald,...

April 19, 2022 Comments

Plant Sale Helping Homeless

Kansas News

April 19, 2022

An Original Grande Fiesta

Top News

April 19, 2022

KSU Salina Summer Youth Programs Re...

Top News

April 19, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Half-Staff Flags For Form...
April 19, 2022Comments
Plant Sale Helping Homele...
April 19, 2022Comments
Tougher Penalties for Chi...
April 19, 2022Comments
Relay For Life Fundraiser...
April 18, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra