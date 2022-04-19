An Original Grande Fiesta

Though it’s been open for about a month, officials Tuesday morning gathered to official celebrate the opening, and early success of a restaurant at the busiest intersection in Salina. A premium ribbon cutting event was held at The Original Grande at the corner of Crawford and Ohio Streets in Salina.

Salina Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Eric Brown said the excitement surrounding the opening of this prototype restaurant was nearly unprecedented.

The Original Grande is owned and operated by JRI Hospitality. JRI President and CEO Jason Ingermanson said he is excited about how the new restaurant has been received by the community. The Original Grande is the hub for similar restaurants in Goodland, Scott City, and Abilene. He said they continue to tweak things at the Salina restaurant as they prepare for growth.

Ingermanson said every time they open a restaurant they partner with a community organization. The Original Grande in Salina has selected Child Advocacy and Parenting Services, or CAPS, to support. A portion of the first 30 days sales of burritos and sanchos, over $2,400, will be donated to CAPS.

The Original Grande’s mission is to satisfy people’s cravings for Southwestern food through incredible ingredients and awesome customer service. They say they are not just another taco joint, but a getaway to the Southwest.