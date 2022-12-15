Salina, KS

An Odd Day For Club Carwash

KSAL StaffDecember 15, 2022

Club Car Wash employees recall a odd series of events that took place around 5:00 PM on Tuesday the 13th.

At the 655 S. Broadway location employees witnessed a white woman wearing gray sweatpants, and a gray sweatshirt get out of a 2000s Gray Mercury Mariner. The woman allegedly picked up a screwdriver and gooseneck crowbar the employees had been using. She then is said to have opened the employee access door to the maintenance area and upon seeing someone inside, returned to the vehicle.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News, employees of the car wash reported a man was driving the vehicle with a temporary tag and purple K-State vanity tag on the front.

Couple drove away with the screwdriver and crowbar but nothing else was reportedly taken.

