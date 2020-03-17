Jail Town Hall Event to be Virtual Event

A scheduled Saline County Jail town hall meeting is being moved to a virtual event.

According to the county, following all of the guidance which been set forth regarding social gatherings, they have moved the scheduled Town Hall meeting on the Saline County Jail project to a virtual webinar.

On Thursday, March 19th at 6 pm, citizens can join via webinar or by phone to participate and continue the conversation on this project.

Webinar information:

https://webinar.ringcentral.com/j/1498572506

Call in information:

(646) 357-3644 – or – (650) 242-4929

Webinar ID number: 149-857-2506

They will continue the conversation on the Saline County Jail project and discuss in more detail the options and costs. Citizens will be able to interact virtually by asking questions and hearing from members of our team and staff.

For questions, please contact the Saline County Administrative Resource Center at 309-5810.