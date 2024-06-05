An Effort to “Scoop and Score”

Kansas lawmakers are continuing efforts attempting to get the Kansas City Chiefs to move to the Sunflower State. The leader of the Kansas House and Kansas Senate Tuesday indicated they have reached out to the Chiefs, on the same day a new website launched.

The new website scoopandscoreks.com encourages Kansans to support the STAR Bond package to bring the Chiefs to the Sunflower State. The website says it’s a “game changing opportunity” to make Kansas the permanent home of the Super Bowl Champion Chiefs “The Professional Sports Franchise STAR Bond Project seizes a unique opportunity to elevate Kansas into a top-tier destination for professional sports. With the potential for a substantial return on investment without any new cost to taxpayers, it promises to be a game-changer for our state’s economy.”

The Kansas Legislature is expected to consider the Professional Sports Franchise STAR Bond Project during the upcoming special session that will start on June 18th. If approved, the state would provide STAR bonds to the Chiefs to construct a new stadium on the Kansas side of the state line.

The move comes after Jackson County, Missouri, voters in April rejected a sales tax that would have funded renovations to Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs as well as a new stadium for the Kansas City Royals.