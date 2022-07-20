Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith Coming to Salina

A couple of the most successful christian artists off all time are planning a stop in Salina this upcoming holiday season.

Multi-platinum, Grammy winners Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith are joining forces once again to co-bill their popular Christmas tour this upcoming holiday season, where they will be joined by special guest Michael Tait of the Newsboys. The tour kicks off November 26th in Memphis and will travel to nine markets. It will stop in Salina at the Stiefel Theatre on November 30th.

Organizers say the highly anticipated Christmas concert will feature selections spanning the artists’ expansive Christmas repertoires and combine the vast collection of critically-acclaimed holiday albums between them. Both Grant and Smith’s recordings have become part of the backdrop of Christmas for families all over the world, and their holiday tour is one of the most heralded events of the season to the delight of fans at sold-out shows throughout North America.

“I look forward to every chance I have to share the stage with Michael…. especially at Christmas,” Grant says. “He is such a gifted musician and I enjoy creating these special memories with him on stage. This tour is one we both can’t wait to do every single year.”

“It’s no secret how much I love Christmas music,” Smith adds. “And performing some of these classic holiday songs with Amy makes it even more special. This time of year is made even better because we get to spend the Christmas season on stage together.”

“Having Michael Tait join us this year is something Amy and I are both looking forward to,” Smith says. “We’ve been friends for years, and to now have his voice and energy incorporated into this show is going to make it even more incredible! I look forward to continuing on to eight more cities with him to round out my own Christmas tour schedule.”

In support of their longstanding relationship with Compassion International, Grant and Smith will be bringing awareness to their child sponsorship experience at each show.

Smith and Grant will also be supporting Heartlight Ministries, a ministry and residential facility offering healing and hope for parents and struggling teens.

For more information on the upcoming tour and to purchase tickets, visit:

AmyGrant.com and MichaelWSmith.com.

2022 Amy Grant/Michael W. Smith Christmas Tour featuring Michael Tait

Nov. 26 – Memphis, TN – The Soundstage at Graceland**

Nov. 28 – Greenville, SC – Peace Center Concert Hall**

Nov. 30 – Salina, KS – The Stiefel Theatre**

Dec. 01 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater**

Dec. 02 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park**

Dec. 06 – Indianapolis, IN – Old National Centre Murat Theatre**

Dec. 07 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre**

Dec. 08 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre**

Dec. 09 – St. Louis, MO – Fox Theatre**