Amps, Woofers Stolen

Police are investigating a residential burglary in west Salina.

Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News that sometime between noon on Saturday and Monday just after 5pm, someone forced open a door on a home in the 2000 block of Page Avenue and removed several items from the home and garage.

Police say someone damaged the steering column on the homeowner’s 2009 GMC Denali and removed the wiring harness and then stole a pair of speaker amps, 2 sub woofers and a $1,200 phonograph turntable.

Loss and damage is listed at $3,310.