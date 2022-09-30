Amid Nationwide Rise, Average Gas Prices Fall in Kansas

As costs continue to rise across much of the nation, gas prices are down in Kansas.

As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell yesterday in the Sunflower State to just under three dollars, 42 cents, this as the corresponding national figure rose to more than three seventh-eight.

The lowest prices at the pump continue to be found in Mississippi, which posted a figure of just over three oh six on Thursday. Prices are still highest in California, where yesterday’s average price rose to just over six bucks, 18 cents.