Amid Nationwide Rise, Average Gas Prices Fall in Kansas

September 30, 2022

As costs continue to rise across much of the nation, gas prices are down in Kansas.

As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell yesterday in the Sunflower State to just under three dollars, 42 cents, this as the corresponding national figure rose to more than three seventh-eight.

The lowest prices at the pump continue to be found in Mississippi, which posted a figure of just over three oh six on Thursday. Prices are still highest in California, where yesterday’s average price rose to just over six bucks, 18 cents.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

