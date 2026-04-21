America’s 250th : Connecting a Nation

A special exhibit celebrating America’s 250th Anniversary opens later this week at the Smoky Hill Museum.

Our nation’s history is richer and more complex because of the people who lived, worked, dreamed, and struggled in places just like Salina.

The Smoky Hill Museum celebrates this anniversary by shining a light on the role museums play in preserving local stories in a new exhibit, America’s 250: Connecting a Nation.

According to the Museum, this exhibit invites visitors to explore how museums have grown, adapted and continue to connect us to our past.

The exhibition will be on view in the Center Gallery from April 24 through October 10, 2026.

Every town has contributed to the American story through its people, industries, struggles, and triumphs. For communities like Salina, the 250th anniversary is a reminder that national history is built from local experiences.

By preserving these moments, museums ensure that the voices of everyday Kansans stand alongside the better known chapters of our nation’s past.

Museums have changed dramatically over the years, evolving from simple collections to vibrant community spaces that protect the past and help us understand our place in it. They ensure that in another 250 years, people will remember not only America’s beginnings, but the everyday lives and deep roots that shaped our shared history.

For communities like Salina, the 250th anniversary is also a reminder that national history is built from local experiences. Every town has contributed to the American story through its people, industries, struggles, and