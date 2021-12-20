American Selects Strong for Weekly Honor Roll

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State senior forward Asia Strong was named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll on Monday.

Strong registered her second double-double of the season to help Wichita State pick up a crucial road win at North Texas last Friday. The South Bend, Ind., native tied a season high with 17 points, while pulling down a new career-best 15 rebounds in the come-from-behind win. She was 8-for-15 from the floor and added two assists.

It marks the second weekly honor for Strong this season after being named to the first honor roll of the season.

Strong and the Shockers host Kansas tomorrow night in the final home non-conference game of the season. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

American Player of the Week

Rebecca Lescay, Sr., G, Tulsa

American Freshman of the Week

Temira Poindexter, Fr., F, Tulsa

American Weekly Honor Roll

Diamond Battles, Sr., G, UCF

Akira Levy, Jr., G, Cincinnati

Taniyah Thompson, Jr., G, East Carolina

Laila Blair, So., G, Houston

Asia Strong, Sr., F, Wichita State