American Names Lucas Player of the Week

WICHITA, Kan. – After a scorching opening weekend at the plate for junior Lauren Lucas, the American Athletic Conference has named her the Player of the Week, it was announced Monday.

Lucas started all five games and finished with a slash line of .647/.684/1.176 and an OPS of 1.860. The Little Elm, Texas, native racked up a home run, six doubles, five runs scored, 12 RBI and 20 total bases. She had multiple hits in four of the five games, and at least one hit in all five. She had multiple RBI in four of the five games, including a career-high 6 RBI in the season opener vs. Villanova where she was 4-for-4 with a home run and two doubles.

This is the second career Player of the Week honor for Lucas.

Additionally, sophomore pitcher Alison Cooper was named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll. Cooper started two games on opening weekend and went 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA in 14.0 IP. She threw a complete game in both outings, allowing only two earned runs on 12 hits, four walks and seven strikeouts.

The weekly honor roll nod for Cooper is the second of her career.

Player of the Week

Lauren Lucas, Jr., OF, Wichita State

Pitcher of the Week

Kaitlyn Felton, So., RHP, UCF

Honor Roll

Chloe Evans, Jr., OF, UCF

Addy Bullis, Jr., LHP East Carolina

Taylor Edwards, Gr., UTL, East Carolina

Turiya Coleman, So., UTL, Houston

Alison Cooper, So., LHP, Wichita State