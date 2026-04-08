America Likes Abilene

Abilene has again been honored as one of the best historic small towns in the country.

USA TODAY announced Announced Wednesday that Abilene, ranks #4 in the nation in its 2026 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Historic Small Town.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, the national publication invited readers from across the country to vote for their favorite historic small towns, and Abilene once again earned a place among the very best destinations for history lovers.

This marks the eighth consecutive year Abilene has earned a Top 10 ranking in the national contest.

Nominations for the award were curated by a panel of subject matter experts and USA TODAY 10Best editors before being voted on by the public.

“We’ve worked hard to make sure Abilene stands out on a national stage,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Director of the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau. “This recognition reflects the strength of our brand and the momentum we’ve built by continuing to enhance and expand the visitor experience. We’re proud to showcase Kansas in this way.”

The top 10 winners for Best Historic Small Town 2026 are:

Granbury, Texas Ruston, Louisiana Ludington, Michigan Abilene, Kansas Mackinac Island, Michigan Shepherdstown, West Virginia Seneca Falls, New York Worthington, Ohio Newport, Kentucky New Castle, Delaware

Abilene offers visitors a chance to walk in the footsteps of legends. As the hometown of President Dwight D. Eisenhower and the destination at the end of the Chisholm Trail, Abilene invites travelers to explore Ike’s life and legacy at the Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum & Boyhood Home.

Visitors can step back in time with a tour of the Historic Seelye Mansion, ride the rails with the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad, experience the Wild West at Old Abilene Town, and enjoy a ride on the 1901 C.W. Parker Carousel at the Dickinson County Heritage Center.

Additional stops include the Greyhound Hall of Fame Museum, Great Plains Theatre, and photo-worthy attractions like the World’s Largest Belt Buckle, the World’s Largest “I Like Ike” Button, and a growing collection of public art throughout downtown.

This recognition continues to build on Abilene’s national momentum and reinforces its reputation as one of America’s favorite historic destinations.

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To plan a visit to Abilene go to: www.AbileneKansas.org

Photos via Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau