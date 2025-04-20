AMBUCS “Ramp It Up” to 700

The Salina Breakfast Bandits AMBUCS keep “ramping it up”. On Saturday they reached a milestone of 700 wheelchair mobility ramps built.

AMBUC Chairman Jim Cram tells KSAL News it is incredibly gratifying to provide mobility ramps. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/ambucs-1.mp3

According to Cram, AMBUCS installs around 70-80 ramps per year. There was full crowd of 18 men who put together the 700th ramp on Saturday. No matter the weather, these men get it done.

Area community foundations help fund the organization to serve individuals. The Beach Family Foundation helped provide the funds for the 700th ramp, and others in the past.

Cram said they also recycle any lumber and materials from the ramps that are not being used.

Not only does AMBUCS build ramps, but they also distribute Amtrykes which are specifically designed to help people improve mobility and serve those with disabilities. The Amtrykes are for all age groups, including military veterans.

AMBUS also provides travel expenses and scholarships for students as well.

AMBUCS will host a golf tournament fundraiser on Friday, May 9th at GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness (1800 S. Marymount Rd.) starting at noon.

AMBUCS is a non-profit organization, comprising of a full staff of volunteers who are eager to serve the community. People can support AMBUCS, by either joining or donating towards the organization.

_ _ _

To learn more or the Morning AMBUCS organization, go to https://www.salinaambucs.com/

For the Noon AMBUCS organization, go to https://www.noonambucs.com/

Photos Courtesy by Grady Boulier, Beach Family Foundation: