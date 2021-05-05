Update: A child who went missing when his mother’s vehicle was stolen in Garden City has been found safe. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, 14 month-old Sebastian Bautista and the missing vehicle were located, abandoned in Finney County. Sebastian is unharmed. No suspect was immediately located.

_ _ _

UPDATE: A Kansas Amber Alert for a missing child from Garden City continues. At 7:28 a.m., a motorist indicated that they had observed a white Chevrolet Tahoe traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on 83 Highway between Garden City and Liberal. The sighting occurred at approximately 7:00 a.m.

_ _ _

ORIGINAL: A Kansas Amber Alert was issued shortly before 7:00 this morning in an effort to locate a child from Garden City.

According to the KBI, at approximately 5:00 a.m., the mother of 14- month-old Sebastian Bautista placed him in her 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe (white in color) to take him to the babysitter. She went back into her residence briefly, and then saw the vehicle leaving her driveway with an unknown suspect driving. The vehicle has Kansas license plate 336FWK.

The vehicle departed the area southbound. The KBI believes that the child is in imminent danger and is requesting the assistance of the public.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen the missing child, suspect, or suspect’s vehicle. If you have other information, call 911 or the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-1300.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)