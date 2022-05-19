Salina, KS

Amber Alert For Missing Boy

Todd PittengerMay 19, 2022

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a 5-year-old boy taken from Rose Hill Elementary School Thursday afternoon by his non-custodial mother.

The agency says at about 2:40 p.m. a woman entered the school’s daycare, posing as a social worker. She gained access to 5-year-old Brixton Sisk, exited the school, entered a black Chevrolet Tahoe (or GMC Yukon) and departed the location.

The woman who took the boy was  his mother, Danielle Banzet, who had her parental rights taken away by the court.

Prior to abducting Sisk, actions taken by Banzet include threats of violence indicating  the boy is imminent danger.

She may have switched vehicles with a male suspect to a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta with Kansas license: 461NWF. They may be fleeing the immediate area.

 

