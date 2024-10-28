Ambassador to be Demolished

The fate of a dilapidated Salina hotel is finally clear. The Ambassador hotel, located at 1616 W Crawford will be demolished.

Salina City Commissioners Monday evening unanimously elected to have the city demolish the structure, and recoup the costs from owner Joshua Joseph.

Two weeks ago, on October 14th, Joseph presented a plan to renovate the structure. He indicated he had secured $3 million in funding for the project. Though they were skeptical, commissioners unanimously agreed to give Joseph an opportunity to proceed with his plan. He was given several criteria, including providing proof of his $3 million in funding by 5:00 the next afternoon. He did not meet the deadline.

At Monday’s meeting Joseph indicated he has now has $3 million in an account. He also indicated he has scrapped plans to renovate, but instead will demolish. He asked the city to not charge him for disposal of the debris at the landfill, requesting the City waive landfill, or tipping fees. Commissioners denied the request.

Mayor Longbine told Joseph though the city has decided to raze the facility, he can begin demolition himself.

Back in July city commissioners designated the Ambassador a dangerous structure, and ordered it to be made safe and secure, or be demolished. Joseph was given two options: he can repair it and make it safe, or he can demolish it.

If Joseph chose to repair, he was required by September to submit a plan and apply for permits, and work would have to begin by November. If he chose to demolish, he needed a plan and permits by early August, and demolition was to have started by September 5th. If he chose to do nothing the City would demolish the building and attempt to recoup the cost of demolition. He did not meet either deadline.

The Salina Ambassador structure has been closed since mid 2020, and according to city inspectors, in its current condition is unsafe. Defects exist such that the structure is dangerous. There have been at least 23 building violations since 2019. Concerns with the structure include crumbling walls and ceilings, holes in the roof, and mold on and inside walls. Nearly all of the wiring and plumbing has been stripped out of the facility.

There is also evidence numerous vagrants have been living inside the structure, and among other things used syringes and needles were found in several areas. A fire back in March may have been started by a vagrant.

Joseph owned a similar hotel Hays which fell into disrepair and was eventually demolished. He also owns one in Hutchinson which is currently in a state of disrepair and has been declared unsafe and dangerous.

The Salina hotel first opened in Salina in 1986 as a Holiday Inn Holidome. Along with 192 rooms on a couple of floors, it had meeting space, a pool and waterslide, a sauna, and a restaurant. The Holiday Inn was later re-branded as a Ramada Inn, before then becoming what it is now known as the Ambassador.