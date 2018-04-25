Alumnus Contributes to Journalism and Mass Communications Honors Program fund

Kansas State University alumnus Terry Schroff, owner and chief executive officer of Quiet Light Communications has contributed to the university’s A.Q. Miller School of Journalism and Mass Communications for its newly inaugurated honors program scheduled to begin in fall 2018.



“I consider it a significant honor that I have the ability to assist K-State’s School of Journalism and Mass Communications embark on this new honors program,” said Schroff, a 1982 graduate of the Miller School. “As an employer in the advertising industry, the quality of our next generation of creatives, marketers and business people is of paramount importance. I want to see K-State continue to produce the next generation of leadership that has always made me proud to tell people I’m a Wildcat.”



The honors program will recruit high-achieving students to the school, provide them with honors classes, and bring professionals to campus to mentor and equip each honors cohort. The program also will enable students to travel as a group to cities in which clusters of Miller School alumni live and work so that students can interact with them and recognize the wide variety of career opportunities for journalism and mass communications graduates.



“Our philosophy is to blend theory and practice,” said Jean Folkerts, interim director of the Miller School. Combining the academic elements of this honors program and the expertise students will gain from the program’s visiting professionals will give our students the critical thinking and professional skills needed to live and work in the 21st-century workplace.”



Eighteen incoming freshmen will be selected annually based on written essay, grade point average and letters of recommendation. The students will be admitted directly to the journalism and mass communications program and will participate regularly in student media or agency and client work with professionals.



