Salina, KS

Now: 42 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 46 ° | Lo: 27 °

Aluminum and Copper Taken From Oil Business

KSAL StaffDecember 20, 2021

Salina Police have a possible suspect related to a recent theft.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that witnesses reported a silver Honda Accord make four separate trips to Walthers Oil, located at 204 S. Boradway. The alleged suspect, described as a male in his 50’s with a long salt and pepper beard, was the driver of the Accord.

An employee of the business reported they have four large coolers, and it was found that the suspect had taken aluminum and copper associated with the coolers.

The total estimated loss is $10,000.

No other information was provided about the status of the search for the suspect.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Aluminum and Copper Taken From Oil ...

Salina Police have a possible suspect related to a recent theft. Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL ...

December 20, 2021 Comments

Damage to Storage Property

Kansas News

December 20, 2021

Salvation Army Burglarized

Kansas News

December 20, 2021

Camper, Mower Taken in Theft

Kansas News

December 20, 2021

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Aluminum and Copper Taken...
December 20, 2021Comments
Damage to Storage Propert...
December 20, 2021Comments
Salvation Army Burglarize...
December 20, 2021Comments
Camper, Mower Taken in Th...
December 20, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices