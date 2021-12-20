Aluminum and Copper Taken From Oil Business

Salina Police have a possible suspect related to a recent theft.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that witnesses reported a silver Honda Accord make four separate trips to Walthers Oil, located at 204 S. Boradway. The alleged suspect, described as a male in his 50’s with a long salt and pepper beard, was the driver of the Accord.

An employee of the business reported they have four large coolers, and it was found that the suspect had taken aluminum and copper associated with the coolers.

The total estimated loss is $10,000.

No other information was provided about the status of the search for the suspect.