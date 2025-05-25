Altrusa Salina Celebrates Strong Year, Looks Ahead

Helping the Salina area become stronger and better is the core mission of Altrusa International of Salina organization. It is part of a global network that spans more than 6,900 members from 275 clubs in eight countries, each working to strengthen and enrich their local communities.

According to the organization, in recognition of Altrusa Salina’s efforts, Altrusa International District Eight, covering Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, presented the club with eight District awards for 2024-‘25, as follows:

Membership:

1st Place, Clubs of 20 or more; for 17% growth in one year

2nd Place, Mamie L. Bass Service Award, for The Period Project

Yearbook:

1st Place tie with Fayetteville, AR

Communications (newsletter, social media, promotions):

2nd Place Letha H. Brown

Literacy Award:

2nd Place, for annual Book ‘n’ Treat event

Dr. Nina Fay Calhoun International Relations Award, 1st Place, for “From Words to Worlds: Inspiring Literacy in Mexico.”

Governor’s Distinguished Service Award:

3rd Place – for “Keeping Kids Warm”

Outgoing Altrusa Salina President Margaret Dixon accepted these awards on the club’s behalf at the District Eight annual Conference in Olathe in mid-April. Nine club members total attended. Dixon says, “It was rewarding to see the club’s many projects recognized by fellow Altrusans and by independent judges.” Adds incoming club President Michele Nightingale, “It is exciting to be at the helm of the club as it grows, adds talented new members and seeks new project partners and opportunities.”

While Altrusa Salina has had a banner year, the “icing on the cake” has been serving as the home club of Altrusa International President Linda Smith, a Salina native who has overseen all aspects of the global organization since mid-2023. “It has been thrilling to travel across the U.S. and abroad during my biennium, to witness first-hand how Altrusa Salina and many other clubs are growing across the U.S. and overseas, including the addition of nine new Altrusa clubs impacting their hometowns and others further afield.”

Altrusa Salina celebrates 81 years of impact in 2025. Among its signature events and projects are a Holiday Book Drive, The Period Project, food and item-donation drives with numerous community partners, and filling about 10 area Little Libraries the club maintains, with quality reading material for all ages.

The club’s next monthly meeting is at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 2, at Trinity United Methodist Church at 901 E. Neal Avenue.

_ _ _

For more information on Altrusa Salina volunteering, donation opportunities or membership, contact President Michele Nightingale at [email protected] or Service co-Chairs Brenda Smith and Tama Davidson